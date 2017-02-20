You are here

20 February 2017

Solicitors Journal Awards 2017: Book your seats

The Solicitors Journal Awards are designed to showcase and celebrate solicitors, law firms, barristers, chambers, and other legal professionals who are making significant contributions to the legal services sector.

Celebrating the best in the legal profession, the Solicitors Journal Awards 2017 will be held on 17 May at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Hosted by ex-England rugby player and solicitor Brian Moore, the black-tie evening will include a drinks reception, three-course dinner, awards ceremony, and after party.

To book your table or seat please contact Ciaran McManus on +44 (0)207 549 8673 or email ciaran.mcmanus@wilmingtonplc.com.

Awards categories:

Chambers of the Year – NEW

Commercial Team of the Year

Commercial Property Team of the Year – NEW

Conveyancing Team of the Year – NEW

Diversity Scheme of the Year- NEW

Employment Team of the Year

Family Team of the Year

Law Firm of the Year – NEW

Legal Aid Team of the Year

Legal Education Provider of the Year

Litigation Team of the Year

Personal Injury Team of the Year

Private Client Team of the Year

Pro Bono Team of the Year

Rising Star

Working in Partnership (Supplier Award) NEW

All categories will be judged by an influential and respected judging panel comprised of specialists in the relevant area of practice.

For more information visit: www.solicitorsjournalawards.com

