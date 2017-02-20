Solicitors Journal Awards 2017: Book your seats

Error message
Career development Working with other people Legal Aid Family Courts & Judiciary
Don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate with the industry’s elite
20 February 2017
The Solicitors Journal Awards are designed to showcase and celebrate solicitors, law firms, barristers, chambers, and other legal professionals who are making significant contributions to the legal services sector.
Celebrating the best in the legal profession, the Solicitors Journal Awards 2017 will be held on 17 May at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London. Hosted by ex-England rugby player and solicitor Brian Moore, the black-tie evening will include a drinks reception, three-course dinner, awards ceremony, and after party.
To book your table or seat please contact Ciaran McManus on +44 (0)207 549 8673 or email ciaran.mcmanus@wilmingtonplc.com.
Awards categories:
Chambers of the Year – NEW
Commercial Team of the Year
Commercial Property Team of the Year – NEW
Conveyancing Team of the Year – NEW
Diversity Scheme of the Year- NEW
Employment Team of the Year
Family Team of the Year
Law Firm of the Year – NEW
Legal Aid Team of the Year
Legal Education Provider of the Year
Litigation Team of the Year
Personal Injury Team of the Year
Private Client Team of the Year
Pro Bono Team of the Year
Rising Star
Working in Partnership (Supplier Award) NEW
All categories will be judged by an influential and respected judging panel comprised of specialists in the relevant area of practice.
For more information visit: www.solicitorsjournalawards.com
Business development & Strategy Career development Marketing