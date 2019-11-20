When exclusivity clauses breach competition law

The CMA has started to use its competition enforcement powers to sanction anti-competitive land agreements between landlords and tenants, say Neil Baylis and Gwen Ballin-Reeler

Exclusivity clauses in land agreements are normally negotiated by tenants to prevent landlords leasing another portion of the building or development to the tenant’s competitors.

For the purposes of competition law, land agreements are agreements which create, alter, transfer or terminate an interest in land. Land agreements therefore include transfers of freehold interests, leases and assignments of leasehold interests.

Competition law applies to land agreements between both competing and non-competing undertakings, to the extent they prevent, restrict or distort competition. For example, where a landowner leases land to a party, an agreement not to allow a competitor of that party to operate on the land or other land owned by the landowner may protect the tenant from competition – and has the potential to foreclose competitors of the tenant in a related market.

Exclusivity clauses risk being found to be a...