A rare revocation

A catalogue of failings leading to a couple inadvertently applying to adopt a child could be repeated if lessons are not learnt, says Victoria Clarke

Revocation of an adoption order is extremely rare, so the recent High Court ruling in of ZH v HS and Ors (application to revoke adoption order) [2019] EWHC 2190 has sparked great interest.

In this case, it came to light that the local authority had advised the aunt and uncle of the child that they needed to seek legal advice in respect of caring for the child.

The couple did not speak good English and did not have the money available for legal representation.

Through a series of errors, the couple unintentionally made an application for adoption. The couple was provided with no legal support from social services and was not advised on what effect an adoption order would have on the child.

When the carers of a child wish to make an adoption application they must follow certain procedures, but in this case several were not complied with correctly.&nb...

Want to read on?

This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.