Putting off the competition

Drafting effective restrictive covenants in a law firm’s partnership deed is vital to protect the firm against team moves which can be catastrophic, says Jennifer Haywood

Most English legal services firms who are limited liability partnerships (LLPs) include in their agreement one or more covenants which restrict what the partners can do once they leave the firm.

Often, however, they have not been updated to reflect changes to the firm’s business. Fifty years ago, it would have been common to see the scope of covenants defined by geographical area.

A covenant restricting someone from operating within a distance of a few miles is now rare. Non-solicitation, non-acting and non-poaching covenants are much more common today.

However, these can be difficult to enforce, particularly in an age of social media; and there has been much interest in recent years in drafting covenants that can effectively protect client relationships and prevent team moves.

The main challenge lies in ensuring the covenants are enforceable. A restrictive covenant that is a restraint on a person’s abilit...