Growth, diversity and a cunning plan

Managing partner at Pontypool headquartered Watkins & Gunn for ten years, Clive Thomas shares the secret of working hard with a smile on your face

Watkins & Gunn (WG) is one of several firms this year to have committed to drive diversity and inclusion forwards in the legal profession via the Law Society’s Women in Law Pledge, which launched in June.

Managing partner Clive Thomas says signing up to the pledge was a natural progression for the South Wales firm, which under his leadership has been gradually fostering a culture he feels sets it in good stead for remaining a thriving modern practice well into the future. WG opened its doors in the mid-1980s but boasts a history stretching back 100 years. Thomas doesn’t shirk the heritage of the firm when we speak.

He praises the partners who were there when he joined and is proud of their legacy but he’s also keenly aware that modern firms must adapt to survive.

Thomas trained at Dolmans in Cardiff and took on his first newly qualified job at WG in 1991 – ...