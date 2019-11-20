Brain injuries teach us what it is to be human

Clients with brain injuries are the best teachers and we must listen carefully to make sure we hear what’s truly going on, as Suzanne Trask explains

We are in the business of helping very vulnerable people. I work exclusively with adult clients who have suffered a brain injury, and lead a specialist team in this area. It is technically challenging but very rewarding and enjoyable work.

Our firm works with people who have been terribly hurt in different ways, whether that is a baby who has been injured during birth (forever changing their life and that of their family), an adult who suffered sexual abuse as a child, or someone who was hurt at a very vulnerable moment – perhaps by their doctor during a medical procedure.

Trust is often a big issue for those who come to us. This is because they’ve been badly let down, either at the time of their injury or subsequently, by a professional.

They are often very vulnerable and likely to need a lot of careful support and therapy before this will change. When these individuals first get in touch with us, they often don&rsquo...