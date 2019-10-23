What it means to be human

Nicola Laver looks at the facets of practice that remind us that technology cannot replace the human touch

Money makes the world go round, if the lyrics in Cabaret are anything to go by. A present day rendition might more accurately be “technology makes the world go round”.

But it’s neither technology nor money (cost) that truly satisfies your average law firm client – rather, it’s trust and reputation.

That’s not to downplay the critical importance of both technology and money to your firm, and by implication your clients.

Maintaining and growing a healthy profit is a given, and without embracing modern technology, firms will fall well behind the competition.

There is a direct correlation between the size of a firm’s profit and client satisfaction. It should therefore come as no surprise that fresh research reveals that client satisfaction is cr...