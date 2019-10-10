Trailblazing for the future

The advantages of recruiting solicitor apprentices may be far greater than you think. Nicola Laver reports
Kurtis Windrow enjoys what he describes as a hybrid role at Eversheds Sutherland in Manchester. He’s both an apprentice solicitor and a legal technologist, helping the firm drive innovation through legal tech.
But let’s turn the clock back a few years. After a successful summer month’s work experience at a local law firm (he was just 16 years old at the time and hadn’t even received his GCSE results), the firm didn’t actually want him to leave.
Windrow was tasked with finding a solution to enable him to stay there – so up steps the apprenticeship scheme – and goodbye sixth form.
Windrow cottoned on that the training contract application process was becoming more competitive than ever, increasing the need to demonstrate attributes such as the amount of work experience you had done and your transferable skills. So, he concluded: “Why not flip that on its head? Get the expe...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.