Trailblazing for the future

The advantages of recruiting solicitor apprentices may be far greater than you think. Nicola Laver reports

Kurtis Windrow enjoys what he describes as a hybrid role at Eversheds Sutherland in Manchester. He’s both an apprentice solicitor and a legal technologist, helping the firm drive innovation through legal tech.

But let’s turn the clock back a few years. After a successful summer month’s work experience at a local law firm (he was just 16 years old at the time and hadn’t even received his GCSE results), the firm didn’t actually want him to leave.

Windrow was tasked with finding a solution to enable him to stay there – so up steps the apprenticeship scheme – and goodbye sixth form.

Windrow cottoned on that the training contract application process was becoming more competitive than ever, increasing the need to demonstrate attributes such as the amount of work experience you had done and your transferable skills. So, he concluded: “Why not flip that on its head? Get the expe...