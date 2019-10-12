Supervision, but not as you know as it

Supervision of lawyers is a vital tool in their resource kit which would fundamentally change how they deal with relationships, and should be compulsory for family law firms, argues Gillian Bishop

The buzzword of 2019 is ‘wellbeing’, with an increased awareness of the rise in mental health issues resulting, at least in part, from a rapidly changing, faster flowing world.

When I began my career nearly four decades ago, faxes – let alone emails – were the stuff of a fantasy future.

Now, everything is instant and the demands of legal practice are greater than ever. While practice and procedure have generally kept pace with the speed of change, the attitudes of law firms and barristers’ chambers towards the wellbeing of their members is only now catching up.

Most firms have, or are developing, wellbeing policies – whether that is the provision of breakout space and gym membership, or more profound initiatives, such as therapeutic support.

Wellbeing needs are heightened

Family law is an area of practice where the need for w...