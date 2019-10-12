Supervision, but not as you know as it

Supervision of lawyers is a vital tool in their resource kit which would fundamentally change how they deal with relationships, and should be compulsory for family law firms, argues Gillian Bishop
The buzzword of 2019 is ‘wellbeing’, with an increased awareness of the rise in mental health issues resulting, at least in part, from a rapidly changing, faster flowing world.
When I began my career nearly four decades ago, faxes – let alone emails – were the stuff of a fantasy future.
Now, everything is instant and the demands of legal practice are greater than ever. While practice and procedure have generally kept pace with the speed of change, the attitudes of law firms and barristers’ chambers towards the wellbeing of their members is only now catching up.
Most firms have, or are developing, wellbeing policies – whether that is the provision of breakout space and gym membership, or more profound initiatives, such as therapeutic support.
Wellbeing needs are heightened
Family law is an area of practice where the need for w...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.