The shape of software

Stephen Brown considers the pros and cons of best-of-breed, integrated and build-your own software solutions

IT software is arguably the backbone of business today, particularly for law firms. Off the shelf systems commonly offer a comprehensive IT solution designed to enhance firms’ specific operational and client service efficiencies, but what’s the case for having customised software built to exactly match the nuances of the firm; or indeed, building your own?

This article focuses first on the current software application architecture of law firms; and second, the changes being driven by the cloud. This reflects today’s tech environment which is changing at a phenomenal rate.

To begin with, let’s have clear definitions of the main types of software solutions: