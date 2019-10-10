One day, a whisper

A diminishing number of clinical negligence lawyers can mount an effective claim today compared to 30 years ago, as Richard Barr illustrates

The date: June 1989. Katie was lying in a hospital bed. Unconscious.

Just four years old, she was not expected to live. A few days earlier she had been so badly neglected by another hospital that an expert later described it as the worst case of negligence he’d ever seen.

Minor concussion following a fall had turned into a catastrophic injury – all because the first hospital failed to scan her for a day and a half.

And when the doctors eventually found a subdural haematoma – a bleed on the brain – they tried to manage it themselves, making things ten times worse.

Katie was in a coma for several weeks but her mother never gave up hope. She never left Katie’s side and continued to talk to her, even though she appeared completely unresponsive.

She was, her mother was told, in a persistent vegetative state. Then one day Katie started to whisper – and so began the long journey of rehabilitation.

Initially she was bli...