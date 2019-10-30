Not just a confidence vote

Women are held to unrealistic and unobtainable goals in the workplace, hindering their career progression, says Dana Denis-Smith

It’s a theory often repeated that women are not reaching the top in law, or in other professions, because they lack confidence.

Whether it’s a reluctance to demand a pay rise, put themselves forward for promotions, or a hesitancy to speak up in meetings, this perceived lack of confidence in their own abilities is apparently holding women back from progressing.

Of course, there are plenty of men who aren’t 100 per cent sure they have what it takes, but I’ve never heard a man being told his confidence is lacking.

Instead it’s women who are blamed for not believing in themselves enough, by employers who are doing precious little to give them a reason to do so. It may be true that women are less comfortable promoting themselves and their achievements, but this is not down to confidence.

Perhaps it’s not surprising women are reluctant self-promoters, given that those who are asserti...