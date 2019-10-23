Lessons unlearnt

Repeated issues come before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal persistently and threaten to end solicitors’ careers, Susanna Heley warns

There are some issues which raise their heads time and again in the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) – no matter that solicitors should have learnt their lessons long ago.

These issues aren’t new or particularly complex but they are alarmingly persistent. Since all firms should be reviewing their procedures in preparation for the SRA’s new regulatory arrangements coming into force on 25 November 2019, considering common themes emerging from SDT decisions may be a useful exercise.

The examples in this article are not in any particular order and don’t cover any particular thematic review – specific issues such as stamp duty land tax (SDLT) avoidance schemes or questionable immigration practices which generate a glut of cases – but are the general high risk areas which all firms need to appreciate if they are going to understand and fulfil their risk management responsibilities.

It’s the cover up that gets you&he...