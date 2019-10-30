Keeping a secret

Training and appropriate policies should create the right foundation for confidentiality and data protection compliance in practice, says Tracey Calvert

A trainee solicitor sacked from a law firm just weeks before she was due to qualify has lost her unfair dismissal claim.

I don’t often feel the need to mention employment tribunals in this column, but this matter raises issues which have a direct link to ethical behaviours and compliance in practice.

The story is reported as follows: The trainee had been sacked by the SRA-authorised law firm after she admitted sending emails containing confidential information to both her own personal email address and to the email account of a friend outside the firm.

The incidents came to light when the firm discovered the trainee had flouted internal policies and sent emails to two clients without referring them to a senior colleague as required under the internal supervision controls.

Further investigations of the trainee’s email account were then conducted. These revealed the full extent of her improper activities with evidence that legally privileged documen...