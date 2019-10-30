Keeping a secret

Training and appropriate policies should create the right foundation for confidentiality and data protection compliance in practice, says Tracey Calvert
A trainee solicitor sacked from a law firm just weeks before she was due to qualify has lost her unfair dismissal claim.
I don’t often feel the need to mention employment tribunals in this column, but this matter raises issues which have a direct link to ethical behaviours and compliance in practice.
The story is reported as follows: The trainee had been sacked by the SRA-authorised law firm after she admitted sending emails containing confidential information to both her own personal email address and to the email account of a friend outside the firm.
The incidents came to light when the firm discovered the trainee had flouted internal policies and sent emails to two clients without referring them to a senior colleague as required under the internal supervision controls.
Further investigations of the trainee’s email account were then conducted. These revealed the full extent of her improper activities with evidence that legally privileged documen...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.