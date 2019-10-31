Immersive technology for tomorrow’s lawyers

Maturing AR and VR presents a significant opportunity for firms and higher education institutions to ensure tomorrow’s workforce has the skills needed to take the sector forward, argues Alasdair Swenson

The developments in legal technology are often debated in the context of a rise in start-up companies capitalising on the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and atomisation of customer services.

Earlier this year, Forbes magazine reported a 713 per cent growth in legal tech start-ups during 2018 – setting a new record for investment in the industry.

This increased focus on legal technology presents a significant opportunity for law firms and higher education institutions to embrace the future; and ensure the workforce of tomorrow has the skills they need to take the sector forward.

Augmented and virtual reality is only now maturing into a technology offering real innovation and benefits to users. Until now, this has typically been used as a gimmick, primarily as a way for organisations to associate with technological innovation. This hype stage has passed.

Creative and cultural industries, including design, art, heritage, tourism, games...