Help! I’m the new COFA

Taking on the role of compliance officer for finance and administration (COFA) requires sound knowledge and financial skills as well as firmwide teamwork, says Tracey Calvert
It might be an understandable assumption that the role of compliance officer for finance and administration (COFA) is less significant and arduous than that of the compliance officer for legal practice (COLP).
After all, you’re only required to consider the accounts rules – aren’t you? But nothing could be further from the truth. So if you’re taking on the role of COFA, what essential knowledge do you need?
The role of the COFA can be a less easy fit than that of the COLP. Whereas the COLP must be a lawyer and therefore has a good starting position from which to consider risk in terms of the firm’s legal practice, the position can be less clear cut for the COFA. The specification of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is simply that a COFA must be employed within the firm.
In other words, as that is the only SRA criteria, the COFA might be a lawyer who needs to upskill their knowledg...
