Doing what you do best

Alison Lobb explains what changed her perception of pro bono and the myriad of different ways of providing it

Pro bono publica is Latin for ‘professional work done voluntarily and without payment, for the public good’.

Most, if not all of us, do pro bono work to some extent or another but the meaning of pro bono can be so different depending on the firm, its location and its specialisms.

We should all be proud of what we do and the difference we can make to society, in whatever way we are able to contribute.

And usually, the best way to make a valuable contribution is to do what you know – and can do best.

From 2015 to 2016, when I was president of Liverpool Law Society, I was invited by Robert Bourns (the then president of the Law Society) to a round table meeting in Chancery Lane to help inform the Law Society’s stance on pro bono.

The group comprised of around 30 representatives of different firms, and it was soon clear that the views of those in the room as to what pro bono actually meant to them were extremely varied.

The majo...