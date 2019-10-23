Dear reader, please don’t leave

Sue Bramall explains how firms should approach their content marketing so they can hook their target readers and clinch new clients

Knowledge is a law firm’s raw material, but getting your lawyers to draft expert legal content in plain English to keep your firm’s website up-to-date can be like pulling hens’ teeth.

Some solicitors positively enjoy writing – and may well blog on other issues in their spare time – but others have confessed to me that they simply do not know where to start.

Writers’ block can happen to the best-known and most well-read authors so it’s no surprise that it can happen to anyone, including lawyers.

There are some law firms who place an expectation on lawyers to contribute, but the reality is writers receive no recognition or reward for this activity and quickly learn where effort will be more profitably rewarded.

And rightly so, because while a good website and expert content will generate enquiries and leads, it is face-to-face business development activity which will usually clin...