The cost of solicitors’ bills

There are opportunities for costs lawyers in challenging solicitors’ bills, but Claire Green says they are also the answer to the problem
There has been a noticeable rise in the number of unhappy clients challenging their solicitors’ bills, particularly in personal injury cases.
This is borne out by various rulings from the county court right up to the Court of Appeal in Herbert v HH Law Ltd [2019] EWCA Civ 527.
The increase has been encouraged by a handful of law firms targeting this as a new area of work; and a recent survey of members of the Association of Costs Lawyers (ACL) indicates that costs specialists are, indeed, seeing this as a potential new avenue for work.
As regulated lawyers with the right to conduct litigation and with rights of audience, costs lawyers are able to act directly for clients on these cases.
Some 59 per cent of the 126 respondents to the survey said they saw opportunities in acting directly for clients in challenging solicitors’ bills.
Fewer than half that number (28 per cent) said they did not, and the rest were not sure.<...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.