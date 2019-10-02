The cost of solicitors’ bills

There are opportunities for costs lawyers in challenging solicitors’ bills, but Claire Green says they are also the answer to the problem

There has been a noticeable rise in the number of unhappy clients challenging their solicitors’ bills, particularly in personal injury cases.

This is borne out by various rulings from the county court right up to the Court of Appeal in Herbert v HH Law Ltd [2019] EWCA Civ 527.

The increase has been encouraged by a handful of law firms targeting this as a new area of work; and a recent survey of members of the Association of Costs Lawyers (ACL) indicates that costs specialists are, indeed, seeing this as a potential new avenue for work.

As regulated lawyers with the right to conduct litigation and with rights of audience, costs lawyers are able to act directly for clients on these cases.

Some 59 per cent of the 126 respondents to the survey said they saw opportunities in acting directly for clients in challenging solicitors’ bills.

Fewer than half that number (28 per cent) said they did not, and the rest were not sure.<...