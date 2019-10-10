Authored by AI

Here be crypto dragons: it’s all about the evidence, proclaims the CastellGhostWriteBot

Can you tell if this has been authored by a robot? Would it matter, legally or otherwise, if you couldn’t?

Are you crypto-friendly, or if not, at least crypto-aware?

Bitcoin is on a rollercoaster – zooming up and down in value. Who can predict which way or by how much? Are you one of the early adopters, adroitly enjoying the financial thrills and spills of a Bitcoin punt, despite allegations of ‘crypto whales’ manipulating the market for their own devious gain?

Facebook has plans for Libra digital currency that so worry the regulators they are seriously considering trying to stop it happening; but it may already be too late. Facebook recently reported that it now has 2.4bn monthly users across its various apps – Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook – with users on at least one of these apps every day.

As the Chinese cryptocurrency czar Changchun Mu has pointed out, &...