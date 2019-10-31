The August bomb inspection

Richard Barr’s young daughter falls in love with a police dog during a bomb search at his law firm

The late Queen Mother had strong links with the Kings Lynn Festival. Back in August 1985 a special evening concert was laid on to include a recital by the cellist Rostropovich to celebrate her 85th birthday.

Sometime during the afternoon of the performance, the police rang me at home to say they would like the opportunity to check the office for bombs.

They said it in such a way that they would be doing it whether we liked it or not. Sophie (my then five-year-old daughter) and I set out to the office through the rain.

We knew we were getting close when we saw council workmen – no doubt on double overtime – picking up tiny pieces of litter from the side of the road along which the Queen Mother would take her journey from Sandringham to King’s Lynn.

At the office, we forced open the door against the mountain of weekend post. Sophie was intrigued. She hadn&rsquo...