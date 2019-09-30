Why challenge is equal to work/life balance for lawyer wellbeing

Kedge Martin explains why providing lawyers with challenging and rewarding work is just as important as letting them leave the office at 7pm

The last decade has brought significant and welcome changes in how law firms treat the work/life balance of their partners and employees. Happy lawyers are more productive and less likely to leave for a rival.

Firms such as Ashfords, widely considered best-in-class for work/life balance, understand that allowing teams to finish at 7pm makes the firm an attractive place to work and therefore attracts more lawyers.

Yet, the reality is that high-achieving legal professionals are as likely to be engaged by a challenging project as they are by the prospect of getting home early.

Those were the findings of our recent survey of 1000 professionals, executives and managers, which asked respondents what was needed to improve their work happiness levels.

While it may seem counterintuitive, the research found almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents were at their happiest when working on a challenging project. Whether the project is directly related to work or something ou...