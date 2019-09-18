SQE: costly discrimination

The JLD supports the concept of the SQE but is yet to be convinced that it will create a fair playing field for all, says James Kitching

Since the Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA) announced plans to revamp how solicitors qualify, the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) has actively questioned and challenged the process to ensure it is fit for purpose; maintains the high professional standards the legal system of England and Wales is renowned for; and promotes social mobility, equality and diversity.

Fundamentally, the JLD supports the concept behind the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE). A centralised examination is an opportunity to provide a fairer means to qualify as a solicitor.

Under the current system of higher education, candidates are very much reliant on the claims of universities as to the excellence of the courses they offer. With the introduction of a centralised exam, candidates will be able to see whether the top universities offer it; and law firms will have to justify their recruitment processes.

It will be easier to hold them to account for selecting just those from Oxbridge or Russel...