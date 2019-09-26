The right kind of lawyer

Nicola Laver asks, is there a right or wrong kind of person to be a solicitor?

This is the question I pondered for days having read a Solicitors Disci­plinary Tribunal (SDT) judgment on a family solicitor who told the tribunal in his statement he was “not the right type of person to be a solicitor” and, though technically competent, he was “a square peg in a round hole”.

Criminal convictions aside, I’m not at all convinced there’s a right or wrong type of person to practice in the legal profession. Each solicitor is unique and follows a career path reflecting their own professional interests, strengths and passions – and allowing for their weaknesses.

Natural leaders progress into senior management roles; business-orientated individuals migrate to commercial areas of law; and lawyers driven by a profound sense of justice may focus on criminal defence work, family law or human rights. Some lawyers relish the challeng­es of working with a large team in a City firm; others eschew the politics of big la...