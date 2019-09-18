Niche requires a different mindset to working in the bigger firms, says William Franklin

One of the biggest challenges of working in a niche practice is mindset and legacy. I came from a large firm background before setting up PettFranklin.

When you’ve been with big firms a long time you discover they have exerted a mind control over you. Big firms have a particular way of working: they are like machines which organise people in a rigid way – and that goes all the way to the top.

This means the people at senior levels are rigidly controlled and this has consequences when you break away and set up on your own. It means you acquire baggage, in terms of thinking, that has been inculcated into you.

This is fine for a large machine organisation; but isn’t what you need in a small niche firm where you need to be much more adaptable. It manifests itself in a number of ways, for example, in relation to the term ‘partners’.

At PettFranklin ‘partners’ means what it sho...