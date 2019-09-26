Fighting the good fight

Gordon Dalyell’s 20-year commitment to injured people saw him become president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers this year. He explains what brought him to this point and why it matters

Gordon Dalyell has been a representative for Scotland on the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers’ (APIL) executive committee since 2010 so he’s no stranger to the organisation’s passionate and dogged campaigning on behalf of injured people.

In conversation with the passionately politicised Scot, it takes very little time to recognise how committed he is to securing fair settlements for personal injury claimants and for helping legislators to grasp the importance of doing so.

Dalyell qualified as a solicitor in 1990 and has been a personal injury partner at Edinburgh-based Digby Brown since 1998. Asked what led him into personal injury practice in particular, he says: “In a way there's no one single event that precipitated it”, adding “I've always felt strongly about employees’ rights in the workplace”.

He continues: “When you are employing somebody you have a ...