Why can’t lawyers give praise?

With lawyers at increasing risk of burnout, Dr Alicia Fortinberry asks why a simple morale-boosting method is being wilfully overlooked

Over the last five working days, did you receive praise? I mean real praise, not just “thanks for that” or “I appreciate your taking the time to see me”.

These phrases are perhaps good manners, and about as meaningful as the Midwest American “have a good day”. But they are not praise.

Praise is something specific about you or what you’ve done. It can also be a statement confirming a positive relationship you have with a person (or people), or would like to have.

If your answer to the above question is ‘no’, as it is for most lawyers I ask at my talks or workshops, you are in an environment that could be hazardous to your health – mental and even physical.

If your colleagues would answer ‘no’, you are not in a high-performing environment, or one that promotes resilience, innovation or engagement.

The large amount of research that has been don...