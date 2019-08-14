Trickle down or drying out?

Technological innovation will only improve access to justice if lawtech initiatives are properly funded, says Alan Larkin

Some years ago, on a Friday evening pro bono consultation, a gentleman heaved seven ring binders onto the table between us. He had been representing himself for the last three years and now felt a judicial review was required. He was happy to leave the ring binders with me for the weekend so I could get up to speed and then advise him the following Monday.

He had thoughtfully prepared a ‘skeleton’ for the purpose of our meeting. Its 27 pages contained a creative blend of criminal and civil statutes, with lashings of tort, equitable principles and pre-Woolf Latin. His eyes were bright. Mine were not. I had two more people to see after him. “Equity. It’s a shield you know. Not a spear”, was all I could muster.

This was one of the encounters that seeded my later journey into technology and innovation: crea...