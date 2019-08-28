SJ Interview: Kid Harwood

Wildings’ entrepreneurial director demonstrates what it takes to be part of a new breed of high street firm, injecting innovation and fresh life into traditional multidisciplinary practice

Kid Harwood is not your traditional high street lawyer. A partner at Birmingham headquartered Wildings Solicitors from the age of 30, he has pursued his legal career with a rare entrepreneurial spirit.

Harwood joined Wildings in Birmingham in 2006, just as the property recession was hitting its peak and the firm, in his words, “was in trouble”. Despite this, a young and ambitious Harwood saw potential in the ailing, then 20-year-old firm, and took up a competitive offer to join, and establish an RTA and litigation practice.

Six months later he was promoted to solicitor director. Having kept his head down and focused on legal work for those first six months, it was at this point that Harwood began to instigate changes.

“In those days smoking wasn’t banned, so you’d go into some offices in the building and people were smoking”, he recalls with a lingering horror that clearly endures despite the intervening decade. “That&rsquo...