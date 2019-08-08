Outrage and Kindness: a tale from practice

It's in the small things like the way we treat clients as real people and not file numbers that really matter, says Richard Barr
“BLOOD MONEY”, pronounced The Sun in a large headline, as it reported with outrage that murderer Kenneth Noye had not only been released after 21 years in prison – but also ‘blew’ more than £100,000 of taxpayers’ money on legal aid to win his freedom.
As the news of his release broke, I was coming to the end of a moving and compassionate book, The Language of Kindness, by novelist and former nurse Christie Watson.
It is a sensitive, perceptive and blunt account of a nurse’s journey.
It pulls no punches over the tensions that those in the caring profession face; and how ultimately things can get so bad that even the kindest among them can suffer compassion fatigue.
The book emphasises time and again the humanity of those who are treating and being treated.
So why, in a legal journal, am I talking about nursing and caring? It is not always recognised, even among solicitors, that we too are a caring ...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.