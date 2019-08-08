Outrage and Kindness: a tale from practice

It's in the small things like the way we treat clients as real people and not file numbers that really matter, says Richard Barr

“BLOOD MONEY”, pronounced The Sun in a large headline, as it reported with outrage that murderer Kenneth Noye had not only been released after 21 years in prison – but also ‘blew’ more than £100,000 of taxpayers’ money on legal aid to win his freedom.

As the news of his release broke, I was coming to the end of a moving and compassionate book, The Language of Kindness, by novelist and former nurse Christie Watson.

It is a sensitive, perceptive and blunt account of a nurse’s journey.

It pulls no punches over the tensions that those in the caring profession face; and how ultimately things can get so bad that even the kindest among them can suffer compassion fatigue.

The book emphasises time and again the humanity of those who are treating and being treated.

So why, in a legal journal, am I talking about nursing and caring? It is not always recognised, even among solicitors, that we too are a caring ...