The march of the niche law firm

What induces specialist solicitors to leave large firms and set up small niche, boutique practices? Nicola Laver reports

Delivering a great client experience within a transparent and competitive pricing model, powered by specialist legal advice, is differentiating an increasing number of small law firms from their competitors.

Small is undeniably becoming the new ‘big’; at least in terms of the flourishing number of small firms – a growing number of which are niche, boutique or specialist law firms (take your pick). And they are thriving not only numerically but in reputation.

If in doubt, cast your eye over the range of niche firms that made The Times Best Law Firms 2019 list of top 200 law firms in England and Wales.

Size matters

The small law firm sector as a whole is thriving, as the latest Bellwether report, “Is the future small?” from Lexis Nexis confirms.

Small firms currently make up the overwhelming majority in the legal market, with 95 per cent of firms earning less than &po...