How to beat endless court delays

Vanessa Asante encourages divorce lawyers to consider practical steps to avoid court delays

Getting divorced is never an easy process. It can be both an emotional and a financial rollercoaster for clients. That is not, of course, helped by the ever-increasing delays faced by separating couples when pursuing a divorce and dealing with the division of their finances through the court.

At a time when most parties want nothing more than to draw a line under their previous relationship, the mounting delays can make it difficult to move on when that connection remains in terms of ‘unfinished business’ with their former spouse. It can also leave the future arrangements for their children in limbo.

Figures released by the Ministry of Justice reveal that the average time from issuing a divorce petition to obtaining decree absolute was 59 weeks in the period January to March 2019. This was an increase of eight weeks from the same quarter the previous year.

In some cases, there are strategic reasons for delaying the decree absolute, for example, it may b...