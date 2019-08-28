You are here

Home » Practice Management » Regulation

To BSB or not to be?

David Bowden explains why he has no regrets about switching regulators, though some readers may need a box of tissues handy

28 August 2019

To BSB or not to be?

My firm became regulated by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) on 27 May 2016 and I have no regrets about being regulated by the BSB rather than the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

I thought it be would useful to reflect on what I’ve learnt about the authorisation process, insurance and client money to assist other solicitors who are considering BSB regulation – or are starting up a new firm or considering a change of regulator.

The BSB starting regulating entities other than just barristers in January 2015.

It has now been given the power to license bodies who have adopted an alternative business structure (ABS). The latest published data from the BSB shows it has authorised just over 100 entities; it has licensed 10 bodies; and 15 entities have not renewed their authorisation.

Handbooks compared

For me, the SRA handbook is like the vintage television for Andrex toilet roll – ‘strong and very long’

Want to read on?

This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.

Already registered? Login to access premium content

SUBSCRIBE for one User

Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.

  • 10 issues a year delivered to you
  • Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
  • Access to premium content on the website
  • Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
  • Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
  • Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
  • Advanced search feature
  • Online support
  • Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
  • 6 special focuses per year
  • Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events

Subscribe

CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION

Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.

The Corporate IP Licence includes:

  • Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
  • Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
  • Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
  • Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
  • Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
  • Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
  • 6 special focuses per year
  • Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events

The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.

To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.

Related articles

Opsray

Copyright © 2019 International In-House Counsel Journal Ltd. ISSN 1754-0607. All rights reserved. Registered in England Company Number: 6187841. VAT Registration Number: 946 7381 82 We use cookies on this website to give you the very best experience. You can change your cookie settings at any time using your browser settings. Find out more.