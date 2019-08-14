Adopting a marketing strategy that works

For an effective marketing plan, start with your strengths and where your work comes from rather than focusing on your competitors, says Doug McPherson

Life for the mid-tier law firm isn’t easy. You constantly have to deal with your clients’ increasing cost-consciousness and hunger for added value, new billing models and new delivery mechanisms.

At the same time, you need to protect yourself against the new online providers while staying one step ahead of the national firms; and new legal offerings being launched by accountancy firms which are trying to encroach on the markets you’ve worked so hard to establish.

Factor in the current political uncertainty and the disruption caused by the cumulative effect of all these challenges, and you’re faced with a situation you must address with speed and conviction.

Your first step should be to implement the marketing and business development strategy that will package what you offer, make sure you reach the right people and articulate clearly how your approach will benefit them once you’ve reached them...