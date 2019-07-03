Why more firms might take on solicitor apprentices

Solicitor apprenticeships could become a lot more attractive to both law firms and prospective solicitors, says Jackie Panter

Changes to the current training regulations are fundamentally altering the routes to qualify as a solicitor.

The changes mean that soon, to qualify as a solicitor, you must successfully pass the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). There will be two pathways to do this:

A graduate must successfully pass the SQE and complete a period of qualifying work experience. This aligns, in very broad terms with the university route to becoming qualified. Complete a solicitor apprenticeship and successfully pass the SQE at the end of that apprenticeship.

The commonality for both routes is the new SQE, which is the final end-point assessment that must be successfully passed by a qualifying solicitor.

Although the final exam experience will be the same, the different routes leading to that assessment will be very different for solicitors who qualify through the two routes.

The advantages and consequence...