Truth and justice versus certainty and finality

It seems inherently wrong that a solicitor facing adjudication proceedings should be sanctioned and face professional consequences if they’ve done nothing wrong, says Susanna Heley

I wonder how many ‘(wo)men on the street’ ever give any thought to the difference between law, truth and justice?

Would it surprise them, do you think, that justice treats the need for certainty as more important than the need for truth?

That judges in an adversarial system are not tasked with finding ‘the truth’ but, instead, are more like referees?

This hierarchy lies at the root of certain aspects of our legal system, such as the inability of a judge to raise evidence of their own volition; and the restrictive approach taken in relation to introducing new evidence on appeal.

In a system based on finding truth, one would imagine that any new evidence should be admitted on appeal if it was relevant to matters in issue.

In a system based on certainty and finality, creating rules which restrict the introduction of new evidence as part of the appellate process is more understandable.

In an adversarial system, in the normal co...