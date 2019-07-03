Securing interpreters in family proceedings

Legally aided parties should arrange interpretation themselves to avoid the costs and delays often incurred by last minute cancellation, suggests district judge Stephen Parker

A growing concern of mine has emerged in relation to court appointed interpreters.

Although they are booked by the court well in advance of the hearing at which they are required to attend, it is very rare for the actual booking to be assigned more than two weeks in advance of the hearing itself.

Furthermore, some court interpreters will only advise the court the day before the hearing for which they are booked if it subsequently transpires that the interpreter(s) required cannot be sourced for that hearing, which presents difficulties in exploring other options.

If an interpreter is not sourced and the court is only notified the day before the hearing, this gives very little chance for the court, or indeed the parties, to rectify the situation leading to an inevitable adjournment of a hearing booked many months in advance.

The solution? Non-party costs orders against the organisation concerned (see In the matter...