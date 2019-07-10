Pushing back against a culture of acquiescence

The profession should stop accepting as a given that stress is a normal part of legal life, says Pippa Allsop

Some professions are more stress-inducing than others. In law, though, we appear to suffer more greatly than many in this respect.

The focus commonly falls on the junior end of the spectrum – trainees and NQs who are subjected to incessant, competitive pressure and unmanageable workloads at the outset of their careers, and who end up making foolish, sometimes dishonest, but often life-changing mistakes as a result.

The Junior Lawyers Division’s ‘Resilience and wellbeing survey 2019’ found that 93.5 per cent of those surveyed had experienced stress in their role in the last month, and almost a quarter of them were experiencing “severe/extreme” levels of stress.

Apparently, solicitors in the 0-5 PQE group were the most likely to report experiencing “severe or extreme levels of work-related stress”.

However, we all know that the pressures we face as solicitors are not uniqu...