Pay gap reporting is vital in the fight for equality

Pay transparency should not be limited to the early years of lawyers’ careers but apply right through to partnership, argues Dana Denis-Smith

Last month saw UK companies with over 250 employees required to publish figures detailing their gender pay gaps.

This includes large law firms, many of whom don’t come out of the process terribly well, particularly once partner figures are included.

The likes of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer reported a combined median pay gap of 57.6 per cent, Baker McKenzie, 39 per cent and Ashurst, 40.7 per cent.

Such discrepancies show there is still considerable work to do in the fight for equality. There is a great deal of scepticism about the value of these statistics, not least because firms argue they are skewed by the fact firms employ far more women than men in lower paid, nonmanagerial roles and have partnerships dominated by men, particularly at the very top.

This makes it harder to compare like with like. There really shouldn’t be any excuses made for such large differences ...