The only way is up

Following a disappointing performance by divorce centres, Pippa Allsop assesses the potential of the online divorce service

The digital revolution started nearly fifty years ago, bringing us into the brave, new and all pervasive territory of the Information Age.

As ever, the lumbering antiquated beast that is the law has taken a little longer to embrace technological innovation in its methods and practices, but we are now at a stage where we appear to have caught up, or at least we are trying our very best.

The online divorce service was launched by HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) in May 2018.

The cynical among us will undoubtedly measure the positive feedback that it has received so far against the dismal failure of the previous attempts to ‘streamline’ through the creation of the divorce centres.

In May this year, it was reported that the largest divorce centre, Bury St Edmunds, was taking more than twice as much time to even issue a petition in comparison to last year.

The average time from issue to decree nisi is currently just under 28 weeks, with ...