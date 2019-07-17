Minding the legal access gap

Tech innovators have been challenged to make legal support more accessible through new technology but can lawtech effectively close the access to justice gap? Nicola Laver reports

Digital technology has made our lives immeasurably easier in just about every area you can think of.

With our smartphones we can buy goods and services; do our online banking; and book our parking tickets – all with the benefit of user-friendly interfaces. But there is a major exception in legal services. And the public is not happy about it.

According to recent research, nearly 80% of people want easier access to legal guidance and advice; and the key barriers to their access legal advice are concerns around the high costs, costs uncertainty and knowing who to trust.

So why has the provision of legal services not caught up with other sectors? Is it because the legal profession as a whole is still lagging behind the times; or does it reflect the stark reality that technology cannot replace human lawyers – or augment their work to any significant extent?

Perhaps it’s not so much a question of whether there is a valid case for replacing people...