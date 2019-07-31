Game Over: death in the digital age

There are many practical issues to consider when planning for a client’s ‘digital death’, as Matthew Duncan explains

In a progressively digital world, solicitors are increasingly being asked to discuss with clients what happens to their digital assets when they die.

If clients don’t raise the subject themselves, then as a profession we have an obligation to do so.

Planning a client’s ‘digital death’ involves practical consideration of many issues from deleting their Facebook, Twitter and Netflix accounts; protecting their email accounts against hackers; bestowing their music library to friends; managing their online financial interests and accounts with Ebay, Paypal, on-line gambling and bingo sites; to crypto currency held in virtual wallets.

Solicitors dealing with probate also need to advise personal representatives when administering an estate that the estate will undoubtedly include digital assets; and these will need to be identified, protected, accessed and valued.

So, how can solicitors proactively assist clients with their digital assets?

