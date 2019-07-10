Floored by paper

Digitising documents sounds a great idea until you realise you can’t really flick through a bundle on screen, says Richard Barr

Leading Counsel’s room was vast. It could have been impressive too had it not been for the wall-to-wall paper on the floor.

The only way of getting to the desk to start the conference was to walk over the piles of paper which made the same crackling noise as autumn leaves but were less romantic, and there was no gentle smell of smoke.

They were the core documents in a case that we were running in the High Court and, so far as I could see, several others; and the QC had spread them out in an effort, I assume, to work out what it was all about.

Anyone visiting the Royal Courts of Justice will still see struggling clerks wheeling sack barrows of lever arch files. Many trees die daily to feed this unending demand.

I have fought a losing battle with paper all my working life. Now that I work at home permanently have things changed?

Years ago I invested in a high volume scanner and...