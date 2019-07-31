Building resilience as a profession

Kayleigh Leonie summarises the findings of a recent workplace wellbeing study by Newcastle University Law School, identifying eight key themes affecting resilience

Research by the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) this year revealed that more than 90 per cent of junior lawyers experience stress at work, with more than 25 per cent experiencing severe or extreme levels of stress.

Moreover, one in 15 reported experiencing suicidal thoughts as a result of stress at work during the month leading up to taking the survey.

The Resilience and Wellbeing Survey 2019 also found that 48 per cent of junior lawyers reported experiencing mental ill-health (whether formally diagnosed or not) in the month leading up to taking the survey – a significant increase on the 38 per cent reported in 2018 and 26 per cent in 2017.

In a bid to address an evidently growing issue, the JLD published best practice guidance for employers in February 2018, focusing on three core pillars: support; culture and education/trainin...