Vintage service: the value of face-to-face contact

More clients are making initial contact online but most ultimately still want to interact with a lawyer, says David Kirwan

Recent research about the ways in which clients and potential clients prefer to communicate with law firms has found that 83 per cent of current and future consumers prefer to deal with law firms online.

According to case generation company Mmadigital, clients that have already instructed a firm believe, apparently, that communicating in this way could save them money.

Presumably, they expect it will take lawyers less time to respond to an email than it will to have a telephone conversation.

Others making initial enquiries about costs and chances of success, meanwhile, prefer to keep us at an arm’s length until they’ve decided to take us on.

In a point that perhaps says more about the legal sector than about the clients themselves, the research shows that people are sometimes daunted at the prospect of dealing directly with law firms.

Like so many of us, they are probably also time-poor and reluctant...