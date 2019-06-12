Rethinking lawtech

Another month, another report on lawtech as an access-to-justice enabler – or, to be precise, the failure of lawtech to do so thus far.
This time, it was the turn of the Legal Services Consumer Panel, who in its latest recommendations on the issue, has urged regulators to come up with a shared approach to encourage greater technological innovation in the delivery of legal services for the benefit of the many.
Technology crept on the legal scene with promises of a revolution that would improve efficiencies, bring down costs and make the law more accessible to a greater number of people.
These were ambitious pledges by a new generation of tech-minded legal enthusiasts brought up on dreams of self-driving cars and intelligent machines. Their infectious nerdiness could have remained just that if it hadn’t been for the 2007 crash.
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue. Already registered? Login to access premium content Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user. Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users. The Corporate IP Licence includes: The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm. To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.
Want to read on?
SUBSCRIBE for one User
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
Already registered? Login to access premium content
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.