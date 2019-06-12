Rethinking lawtech

Jean-Yves Gilg urges lawyers to reclaim lawtech and apply its potential to the reality of practice

Another month, another report on lawtech as an access-to-justice enabler – or, to be precise, the failure of lawtech to do so thus far.

This time, it was the turn of the Legal Services Consumer Panel, who in its latest recommendations on the issue, has urged regulators to come up with a shared approach to encourage greater technological innovation in the delivery of legal services for the benefit of the many.

Technology crept on the legal scene with promises of a revolution that would improve efficiencies, bring down costs and make the law more accessible to a greater number of people.