Laws of attraction

Nicola Laver discovers how conveyancing firms can exploit the price transparency rules to attract clients

There are few things more galling for conveyancing solicitors than being undercut by cheap conveyancing providers (estate agents’ commission is undoubtedly a close contender).

So, it’s promising that the new price transparency rules could undermine the ‘bargain basement’ business model relied on by other conveyancing providers.

It is not often that solicitors can exploit regulations to their advantage, but these rules offer a ripe business opportunity for conveyancing solicitors who strongly value service over price.

The evidence is that firms are observing the rules not merely as a compliance exercise, but as a tool to attract new clients and to counter the cheap quotes being churned out by bulk conveyancers.

The price transparency rules were introduced by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) as part of a continued drive to increase transparency in public-facing services.

They apply to residential conveyancing and a handful...