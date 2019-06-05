How firms and law schools could work together in the new SQE era

New routes to qualification as a solicitor will have a major impact on law firms’ recruitment strategies, says Jackie Panter
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has changed their training regulations. Of relevance here are the recognised steps to becoming licensed as a solicitor, together with the knowledge and skills.
This means that the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) will start in Autumn 2021 and the SRA will no longer require students to study a Qualifying Law Degree (QLD) or Common Professional Examination (CPE).
How will this impact the graduate route to qualification as a solicitor? The SRA has a statutory duty to ensure that those who are licensed as solicitors have the knowledge and skills necessary to be admitted to the roll.
The SRA specifies the knowledge and skills required to become admitted, while also prescribing and regulating the academic programmes of learning for the development of these skills.
Currently, the route to qualification taken by most students is to study for a qualifying law degree, before completing the LPC and train...
