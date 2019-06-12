Fly on the wall: should your firm try live video streaming?

Broadcasting your event live showcases your credentials and builds a direct rapport with potential clients, says Karla Alexander

The knowledge and expertise at the heart of law firms is the reason clients buy their services, and this insight has always been what’s set them apart.

Now, technology enables law firms to spread that knowledge further. Think of the rise of the legal podcast in recent years, which has acted as a springboard for many law firms to extend their reach.

Similarly, live streaming video is an innovative and high-tech way of both amplifying your firm’s expertise and developing the brand, because it directly engages and interacts with those receiving the stream – in this case potential clients.

In practice, it means lawyers can live stream via social media from a conference or seminar they are attending.

An engaged client can then be fed information they wouldn’t necessarily be exposed to, and provide a greater transparency to the legal process.

Lawyers ca...