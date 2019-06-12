Elixer of youth: Rejuvenating your private client business by targeting young adults

Instead of chasing older and wealthier customers, private client lawyers should start engaging with younger generations, argues Rachel Rothwell

In the private client sector, the demand for solicitors’ services is as high as it has ever been.

Lasting powers of attorney are being registered at a rate of more than 3,000-a-day; inheritance tax receipts hit a record high of £5.4bn in the 2018/19 tax year; and the number of wills being contested in the High Court is soaring, with 225 claims under the 1975 Inheritance Act in England and Wales in 2017.

Whatever the political or economic backdrop, people still need private client lawyers to help them with their affairs – during their lifetime, and in death.

As family relationships become more complicated, demand only gets stronger. But despite the real need for private client services, for law firms, bringing in work is not as easy as it sounds; and solicitors are in constant danger of losing out to non-lawyer rivals.

As Solicitors Journal columnist Gary Rycroft explains: “Once you get a client through the doo...